Last week we were visited by former vice president and current presidential candidate Mike Pence. You have surely seen his name lately featured in some federal indictments as a key player but distictly not a co-conspirator. We thanked Mr. Pence for what we are sure history will remember him for: single-handedly saving American democracy.
At a recent event Mr. Pence was approached by some Trump supporters and questioned on his actions on a fateful January day. The question from one was why Pence didn’t “uphold the Constitution.” Pence shot back at the questioner, “I did uphold the Constitution. Read it!” We agree — he upheld it in spectacular fashion.
Pence’s candidacy has been unfairly dismissed by many without examining his credentials. He possesses executive and legislative experience and solid, classic conservative fundamentals.
Pence expressed to us support for congressional term limits and reforming entitlements — topics that get very little play among breathless talk of the Supreme Court, Trump indictments and myriad social issues. But they are the topics that a man described as “the adult in the room” knows need to be addressed for the survival of this great American experiment.
Pence’s campaign is capitalizing on a Donald Trump quote describing him as “too honest” with merchandise bearing the phrase. We did find him to be very forthright in our discussions and his actions in January of 2021 certainly earned him the title. We understand why a candidate that is too honest could throw off voters who expect to be lied to, but Mike Pence does not sway so easily. He even remains quite reluctant to level criticism at his former president, it just doesn’t seem to be in his character.
Recent reporting predicts that Pence will be meet the threshold for the first GOP debate. That’s good news for this race; the stage could use some adults and they will have at least one in Mike Pence.
It’s still a long way to January’s (or December’s?) first in the nation New Hampshire primary, and we certainly haven’t made a selection yet. We urge you to keep watching Mike Pence. We will be. It’s the least we can do to thank him for saving American democracy.
Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.
Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.
Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.