For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.
A relic of the past, today it serves little operational purpose, occasionally signaling the odd town emergency. The quarry is closed and most folks have ready access to the time, but daily traditions are reassuring. But this one was anything but for a 12-year-old resident who is autistic. For him the blare of the horn causes real distress.
Last August, the town agreed to silence the daily sounding of the horn to accommodate the child. Then unfolded a real New England story that will culminate in a vote later this month. Should the horn continue or be canceled? Voters will decide at the polls on March 14.
By petition, they will consider Warrant Article 24, which calls for the historical preservation of the Town of Milford’s fire horn. In addition to assuring its upkeep, the article would reinstate and mandate the continual operation of the horn every day at 11:45. There is no mention of the boy in the warrant.
The use of fire horns for alerting communities to danger dates way back across New Hampshire. Earlier In Europe, town criers would walk the streets and sound a horn or bell. In the United States, the first organized fire alarm system was developed in Boston in 1851.
The sound of Milford’s fire horn was once a symbol of safety and security but today it’s not needed to remind people to set aside their tools and wash up for lunch. Emergency services use modern methods of communication, so the fire horn is a vestigial artifact with occasional legitimate utility. As for the nostalgia of it, we doubt anyone gets misty eyed when it detonates on a Tuesday morning.
Some view the horn as a harmless reminder of the past. Others see it as a stand against cancel culture. For one boy, the sound of the horn is a traumatic event.
We’re curious how it all turns out. Is this a teachable moment for the boy, who will surely encounter much more noise as he goes through life? Or will it teach a town that changing times — and tones — isn’t always a bad thing?
The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …