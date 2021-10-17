Is this the type of oversight taxpayers can expect from a school board that would be fiscally independent under its plan (now delayed) to seek a city charter change?
The computer Chromebooks aren’t cheap. At about $350 apiece, even some math-deficient students would understand that adds up to a pretty penny. Nearly 7,000 Chromebooks were purchased using federal (taxpayer) money. Another 4,000 are said to be coming. We hope the latter will be logged in and out.
If such expensive items can be unaccounted for, what other property might the school district have lost?
Perhaps Mayor Joyce Craig can explain all this in her appearance with challenger Victoria Sullivan this Wednesday, sponsored by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Sullivan better make the most of it. Craig seems to be as hard to find as a Chromebook when it comes to debating her record.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.