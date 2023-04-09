There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
It’s only common sense, we heard a girl advise on the radio last week, to have some in your purse. That way, if some of your friends are dying from an overdose at a party, you can bring them right back to life.
And yet Gov. Chris Sununu and some party-pooping police and state senators don’t believe now is the time for New Hampshire to legalize marijuana. What’s wrong with these people?
They are just old fogies like the groups that make up the N.H. Drug Free Community Coalitions, which are sponsoring a legislative luncheon in Concord this Tuesday. The speaker will be a former Colorado police officer with extensive knowledge of that state’s experience since legalizing marijuana 10 years ago. Why would anyone want to hear about that?
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”