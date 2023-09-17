Hypocrisy in political rhetoric is a common feature in 2023 because it was a common feature in 2013 and in 2003, and on and on. It’s expected, obvious to supporters and detractors alike, eroding public trust and undermining the integrity of the political process.
It’s apparent in the opposition to PragerU offering an online financial literacy course for New Hampshire students. Teachers unions, administrators and some parents are alarmed that a conservative-leaning group might too quickly undo all of public education’s years of good work. Democrats fear 15 five-minute videos, if popular, might snowball. What they should fear is that financial literacy among young people will.
Many of these same interests have been proactive participants in a decades-long social re-engineering of public schools, which in no small part is coal for Donald Trump’s MAGA furnace. Democrats know to till the bottomland and plant the seed for their future growth, and fear others doing likewise.
So we aren’t ideologically alarmed that the Board of Education approved this PragerU contract. Rather, we have a pragmatic concern.
If 75 minutes of video equals half a credit, then is 150 minutes in front of a laptop equal to a teacher’s full-time instruction? If so, why are we footing the bill for 12 years of public education? At that rate of information uptake surely we should be graduating fifth graders and saving taxpayers billions.
The state Board of Education approved the PragerU half-credit course in a 5-0 vote after Chairman Andrew Cline’s futile proposal to cut it to a quarter credit.
Now that it’s a done deal, we hope the Education Department, participants and parents jury what’s offered to assure what students get out of it is worth the time.
Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.