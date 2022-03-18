April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
The change, which gives lip service to parental rights, comes just two weeks after the mother felt compelled to sue the district, whose “policy” specifically prohibited parents from being informed of a child being treated in school as being something other than their biological sex unless the child said it was OK to tell mom or dad. As we noted last week, it is no wonder that so many parents are seeking education vouchers to get their kids out of public schools.
Up until the lawsuit, the policy actually specified that school personnel should not disclose information “that may reveal a student’s transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation to others, including parents and other school personnel, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
The “parents and other school personnel” line has now been deleted from the policy, with the district insisting that the change had nothing to do with the lawsuit.
We doubt that anyone is going to buy that line. Further, attorney Richard Lehmann on behalf of the mother points out that the deleted reference leaves the door wide open to keeping parents in the dark. “School personnel” are still forbidden to disclose the information to anyone. That, he says, would include parents.
Is no member of the Manchester school board willing to stand up and point out that the emperor here is without clothes?
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.