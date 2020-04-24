Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either request or demand more money for this or that project or group dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Their Republican counterparts, meanwhile, castigate the senators (Shaheen in particular, because she is standing for reelection) for delaying spending bills. The “delay” is to add even more spending. But when Donald Trump then approves of and signs these bills, the Republicans’ criticism ends.

There is now talk of yet another “phase” to this unprecedented spending spree, with Trump himself pushing for a huge “infrastructure” package. This makes no sense. We have buried ourselves, our children, and their children in debt, which will at some point crash around us with disastrous results.

The last time we had an “infrastructure” spending spree, it was supposed to be for “shovel-ready” jobs. Remember? That turned out to be mostly what one finds in cow barns, and we don’t mean milk. Do we really need to get shovels ready for more of the same?

A 'Right-to-Know' win: Good SAU call by Judge Wageling

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.