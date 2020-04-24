Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either request or demand more money for this or that project or group dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Their Republican counterparts, meanwhile, castigate the senators (Shaheen in particular, because she is standing for reelection) for delaying spending bills. The “delay” is to add even more spending. But when Donald Trump then approves of and signs these bills, the Republicans’ criticism ends.
There is now talk of yet another “phase” to this unprecedented spending spree, with Trump himself pushing for a huge “infrastructure” package. This makes no sense. We have buried ourselves, our children, and their children in debt, which will at some point crash around us with disastrous results.
The last time we had an “infrastructure” spending spree, it was supposed to be for “shovel-ready” jobs. Remember? That turned out to be mostly what one finds in cow barns, and we don’t mean milk. Do we really need to get shovels ready for more of the same?