Twenty-eight. That, as of yesterday, is the number of residents who have died at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton from COVID-19-related causes — in less than one month. That’s out of a total census of 140. Is this the best New Hampshire and the Veterans Administration can do for our old soldiers?
When we wrote on Sunday about this, the toll was 21 lives lost. Given that number, we suggested that Gov. Chris Sununu would want an independent investigation done to determine what may have gone wrong at the home and whether such horrific numbers can be avoided in the future.
The more immediate question, however, is whether everything possible is being done right now to prevent more such deaths at the home. With shortages of staff compounded by staff illness brought on by the virus, is it best to keep all the remaining residents at the home or should some be temporarily transferred? Is the home’s administration, clearly overworked and under much stress, still up to a job that appears overwhelming?
We understand that the home’s residents have a special bond for a place that puts veterans first. We also know that this dangerous virus preys particularly on the elderly and infirm, making a place like this one especially vulnerable. All the more reason that Gov. Sununu for the state, and U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan at the federal level, do their utmost to address and remedy a truly terrible story.