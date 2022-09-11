New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t afford any more of the latter.
But to win in November, voters here need to choose the candidate who has the best record and the best chance of defeating reliable Democratic rubber stamp Maggie Hassan. Hassan’s campaign is funded largely by out-of-state sources — including the Hollywood elite. They don’t know Hassan from a hole in the ground but they know that her seat is key to holding the Senate for their big-government intentions. It is telling indeed that Hassan’s campaign is funded more from elsewhere than from Granite Staters.
Just the opposite is true of Chuck Morse, the one Republican who can beat Hassan because he has done so before. Not on a ballot but in Concord where Morse as finance committee chair and then president of the state Senate refused to OK Gov. Hassan’s spending schemes that were heading the state directly toward a state income tax. Instead, Morse and fellow conservatives fashioned budgets that have met the state’s needs while cutting taxes and promoting growth.
Maggie Hassan does not relish going up against Chuck Morse on a debate stage or on the ballot. New Hampshire primary voters will do themselves and the nation a great service by putting Morse in that position this Tuesday.
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.
Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.
It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled vot…
If it truly wishes to gain supporters or at least not provide offense to so many, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party might want to try a bit more subtle approach, such as that of a group called Citizens for Sanity.