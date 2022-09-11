New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t afford any more of the latter.

But to win in November, voters here need to choose the candidate who has the best record and the best chance of defeating reliable Democratic rubber stamp Maggie Hassan. Hassan’s campaign is funded largely by out-of-state sources — including the Hollywood elite. They don’t know Hassan from a hole in the ground but they know that her seat is key to holding the Senate for their big-government intentions. It is telling indeed that Hassan’s campaign is funded more from elsewhere than from Granite Staters.

Friday, September 09, 2022
Wednesday, September 07, 2022

MPD did it right: Addressing race

Rather than showing “deep insensitivity” about racial matters based on an officer’s text last year, the Manchester Police Department has acted firmly and appropriately.

Schumer’s play: Dem boss targets Morse

While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.

Sunday, September 04, 2022

School times: Manchester's are too early

Manchester public schools will begin a new school year this week. But thanks to contracts agreed to by the school board and the teachers’ union, they will start at the wrong times.

1st District race: Gail Huff Brown impresses

If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…

Denise Robert: Seven years gone

Denise Robert: Seven years gone

One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.

Friday, September 02, 2022

Late to the party: NOW a security review?

Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

A fallen party: Libertarian loutishness

It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled vot…

Tongue in cheek: Not really 'thanking' Hassan

Tongue in cheek: Not really 'thanking' Hassan

If it truly wishes to gain supporters or at least not provide offense to so many, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party might want to try a bit more subtle approach, such as that of a group called Citizens for Sanity.