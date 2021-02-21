Good for state Senate President Chuck Morse. He saw a vexing problem in a Windham election and has moved to resolve it before Conspiracy Theorists Inc., manages to sow real doubt about election integrity.
(We don’t think Conspiracy Theorists Inc., is a real company but it would have plenty of investors.)
The Windham matter stems from about 300 Republican votes that materialized after a hand recount of voting machine tallies. This is proof, claim some, that the machines were rigged for the Democrats. This doesn’t explain why several Democrats also had their tally increased in the hand count, but no matter.
Morse got unanimous Senate approval last week for his bill to have the votes re-run, both through the suspect machines and another hand count. The House is expected to follow suit.
Apparently there is a hole in state election law that prevents state officials from ordering such an audit. Sen. Morse may have to add that to his busy agenda.