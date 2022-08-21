Give Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby credit. He has worked hard to keep the world-famous attraction just that — a mainstay of the North Country’s vitally important tourism business. The Cog Railway has been a part of that business for more than 150 years. It’s a little late to disassemble it, as some critics would like.
Not that Presby has always made the right moves. He once proposed bringing winter skiers all the way to the Mount Washington summit — famously home to some of the world’s worst weather. Skiers would then hike over to ski down Tuckerman Ravine. A disaster waiting to happen. The idea was quickly withdrawn.
Presby then proposed building a hotel at Skyline switch, 1,000 feet below the summit. To fit within the Cog’s right-of-way, the 35-room lodge would have to be built tall enough so that trains could run through it, sort of a Disney North. It would scar the view of one of New Hampshire’s most iconic skylines. The plan was hooted down.
Presby’s new plan is a revision of the Skyline lodge. He would use his right-of-way to station 18 separate passenger cars along both sides of the tracks near the spot where hiker Lizzie Bourne lost her life to the mountain’s bad weather in 1855. He would build two 500-foot long platforms, supported by trestles, to accommodate the cars, which would include cars for sleeping, dining, restrooms, and a shelter. The cars would be removed each winter.
As part of this plan, Presby and the state have settled the Cog’s property claims at the summit itself.
Current trains run up to the summit. Under the new plan, they would terminate at “Lizzie’s Station.” Presby says this would reduce congestion at the summit itself because passengers wishing to go to the summit would have to take a short shuttle train or hike up. It’s hard to see how this would discourage many riders.
Some environmentalists are concerned that this plan would irreparably damage or even destroy delicate and rare alpine flora and fauna. That’s a legitimate concern, as is the question of just how many tourists the railway and the Auto Road can bring to the “top of New England” without seriously harming the summit environment. As the Auto Road’s Howard Wemyss noted in recommending an environmental assessment as part of any new master plan, the purpose would be “to make sure that any future expansion, development or construction of any kind will not harm the environmental health of the summit.”
The Mount Washington Commission hasn’t accepted that idea but it will take public comment on a draft master plan (bit.ly/3c87fFi) twice this week: Monday at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center and Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Concord at the Legislative Office Building. Anyone interested in this invaluable piece of New Hampshire ought to attend or submit written comments.
