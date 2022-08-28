New Hampshire ought to review and rethink what role it should play on Mount Washington and what entity should oversee it. The Northeast’s highest peak is an invaluable part of our state in many respects. Its breathtaking beauty and spectacular vistas are unmatched even as its extreme environment tests and sometimes triumphs over mere mortals.
The plan of the Cog Railway to position 18 train cars along its right of way below the summit has caught the attention of a variety of interest groups. Several of the cars, which would remain on the mountain each summer, would be sleeper and diner cars for overnight guests. The new “Lizzie’s Station” would be the end of the line for passenger trains but a shuttle train would take riders to the summit if they wish. Some groups are concerned about what this would mean for the environment. Others are hopeful that it would bring more tourist dollars to the North Country.
The Cog plan has brought renewed attention to the Mount Washington Commission, which has an advisory role over state-owned property at the summit but little else. Its current chairman, state Sen. Jeb Bradley, has pointed out that it has no authority over what the Cog or other private interests (such as the Auto Road) do within their own rights-of-way.
It was Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council that earlier this summer OK’d a deal with the Cog that furthered the Lizzie Station plan in exchange for the Cog dropping claims to summit rights. The Auto Road’s commission representative complained that the commission had no input before the council vote. But the Cog did present its plans to the commission back in March. What did the commission do back then? And did the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources let the commission know of the state-Cog deal?
“I am beginning to think we need legislation that does give the commission deeper responsibility than mere consultation,” Loudon resident and attorney Wiltrud Mott-Smith told the commission last week.
Last week, in a bit of good news, the governor endorsed state funding for an environmental impact assessment of what further development and more tourism would mean for the summit. The study would be part of a new commission master plan for the summit. The study should actually come before the plan is adopted. It should have come before Sununu and the council signed off on the Cog deal.
Meanwhile, the commission’s exact role on what happens at the summit of New England needs to be clarified and perhaps recodified.
Longtime Mount Washington Commission member Jack Middleton was saluted at last week’s commission hearing in Concord. It’s an honor well-deserved for one of the most decent and admirable of New Hampshiremen.
Attorney Middleton has been the Mount Washington Observatory’s commission representative. He has given more than 60 years’ service to the observatory itself. He has given that much time and more to the mountain, first as a young worker for the Appalachian Mountain Club, later as lawyer and board member of the Cog Railway, always as a lover of the White Mountains and the people who live and work there.
They threw away the mold when they made Jack Middleton. Wish that it were possible to make another.
The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.
