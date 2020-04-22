Manchester School Board members who didn’t get the memo on Memorial High School and the school of technology may be somewhat forgiven. In these hectic times, some things can get overlooked.
Still, it’s difficult to see how any board member was completely unaware of the plans to put MST and Memorial under one roof and one administration. As board member Art Beaudry said, “As far as the knowledge of this, it’s like redistricting, when people said they didn’t know anything about redistricting.”
People who don’t want to bite the bullet on redistricting like to claim a lack of facts on the subject.
The same holds for the MST-Memorial initiative. MST, in particular and for good reason, has its ardent boosters. It is understandable that they don’t want it messed with.
But as with redistricting, the city needs to recognize changing times, a reduced school census, and the innovation that MST can bring to the mix. Indeed, the school board voted to affirm the Manchester Proud blueprint that addresses these issues.
School Superintendent John Goldhardt should not be discouraged by the board’s tabling of the plan. The tough things may take more time, but they are worth doing.