Manchester School Board members who didn’t get the memo on Memorial High School and the school of technology may be somewhat forgiven. In these hectic times, some things can get overlooked.

Still, it’s difficult to see how any board member was completely unaware of the plans to put MST and Memorial under one roof and one administration. As board member Art Beaudry said, “As far as the knowledge of this, it’s like redistricting, when people said they didn’t know anything about redistricting.”

People who don’t want to bite the bullet on redistricting like to claim a lack of facts on the subject.

The same holds for the MST-Memorial initiative. MST, in particular and for good reason, has its ardent boosters. It is understandable that they don’t want it messed with.

But as with redistricting, the city needs to recognize changing times, a reduced school census, and the innovation that MST can bring to the mix. Indeed, the school board voted to affirm the Manchester Proud blueprint that addresses these issues.

School Superintendent John Goldhardt should not be discouraged by the board’s tabling of the plan. The tough things may take more time, but they are worth doing.

Sunday, April 19, 2020
A 'Right-to-Know' win: Good SAU call by Judge Wageling

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020