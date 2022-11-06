Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month will be guided in part by an environmental assessment study that they expect will be funded in the next legislative session.
It can be a rare day, however, when things are clear for long atop Mount Washington. Bradley is likely to be the next president of the state Senate. He will have his hands full and we understand he will step down from the commission.
Just how the promised environmental study will be used is going to require skill and good faith from commission members and oversight from the people. As member and state Rep. Karen Umberger told the group, adopting the plan “doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of work to do.”
That work is inevitably going to mean displeasing opposing interests. Some hardcore environmentalists want to make New Hampshire’s lofty peak strictly off-limits to humans. Some commercial interests want to keep expanding visits until there isn’t an inch of space left for more.
Realists fall in between those poles. Auto Road commission representative Howard Wemyss understands that, “you just can’t keep growing the number of people there.”
That is a key point. Numbers from the Auto Road and Cog Railway are easily known, and growing. It surprises us that no one has found a practical way to count the number of hikers who tackle that climb every year. Hikers have a special interest in preserving the environment. We doubt many of them would object if asked to sign in at the summit.
The environmental assessment will be instructive in determining what the overall numbers should be.
Meanwhile, the Legislature should look at expanding the commission’s purview to include not just the summit but the overall mountain, which is one of New Hampshire’s precious gems. It was fine 150 years ago for the Legislature to grant the Cog Railway a right-of-way to the summit and “to the moon.” Times have changed.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.