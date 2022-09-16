There has been renewed talk of moving New Hampshire political primaries to earlier in the year, perhaps in August or early June. Here’s our good news/bad news perspective on this.
The good news: We wouldn’t be inundated for quite so long a time with the swill that is today much of primary political advertising in which members of the same political party call each other out as swamp rats, pedophiles, “groomers’,’ and lapdogs. These are the same people, of course, who then tell us at “unity” events that they are all on the same page in beating the other party in a few weeks.
The bad news: An earlier primary means an earlier start for the general election advertising in which each party calls the other’s candidates swamp rats, pedophiles, “groomers’,’ and lapdogs.
Gee, perhaps General Donald Bolduc was onto something when he said we should scrap the popular election of U.S. senators and instead let state legislatures choose. It might at least cut down on the swamp that is currently oozing from our mailbox.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.