Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.
Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green are in hot water with local enforcers of a sign ordinance because they are displaying artwork outside their stores. That would be OK, but this artwork is too big and depicts items found inside the stores. That makes the work signage, and such signs are not allowed.
We side with the businesses on this one, but we can understand the town’s position (which may not be the town’s position by town meeting time). Large and garish commercial signage (think Pottersville rather than Bedford Falls) can get out of hand and devalue local property. The murals in question appear nice enough, but the town officials may be worried that making an exception this time will lead to a bad end.
We blame the kids. If the Kennett High School art students had just painted mountains and sunsets on the sign above the bakery, all would be well. But, no, the kids had to be creative! They had to include depictions of muffins and doughnuts and that — hint, hint — is exactly what Leavitt’s is selling inside.
Even worse, someone noticed the painting outside of the Banana Republic store in the Settlers Green complex (a great shopping venue, by the way). This one is of a giant butterfly whose wings depict actual products for sale in the store. This can be nothing but Trouble, with a capital T, which rhymes with P and, well you know. You let this kind of thing get rolling and pretty soon all of Conway will be little more than a banana republic.
All may end well, however. Late last week, Roberta Baker reports, parties agreed to a truce until U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante rules. It also sounds like the town planning board is going to recommend in favor of a warrant article that will exempt such artworks such as those now causing the fuss. There may be no run on the bank or the Bailey Building and Loan after all.
It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …
Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…
Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.