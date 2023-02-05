Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.

Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green are in hot water with local enforcers of a sign ordinance because they are displaying artwork outside their stores. That would be OK, but this artwork is too big and depicts items found inside the stores. That makes the work signage, and such signs are not allowed.

Friday, February 03, 2023
Wednesday, February 01, 2023

Free the women: ‘De-carcerate’ now

Doing away with prison for women is the subject of a hearing scheduled in Concord today. The idea makes no more sense than does doing away with law enforcement because rogue cops exist.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Looking up: Christa McAuliffe

It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …

EMS shoutout: Homeless help

Last week, in praising Manchester’s first responders who are dealing with the homeless situation and all its aspects, we should have cited another group along with firefighters and police.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Neither rain nor …: Remote snow days

Are school snow days a thing of the past? Not quite, despite predictions that the remote learning that came with COVID-19 would mean an end to mid-winter days off.

Pat’s pen: Buchanan retires

Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Maggie’s money: A crypto collection

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will be doing the right thing if she is able to return to his victims the same amount of money she received from an alleged crypto currency swindler. It may take awhile.

Snowbound: Keeping the lights on

Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.