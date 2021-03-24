So maybe New Hampshire contracted with My Cousin Vinny rather than with Vaccine Vini on arranging some COVID-19 shots? VINI is short for Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, the state’s new online portal.
The good news from the Monday morning fail of the state vaccine website is that so many Granite Staters continue to want to get the shot to protect themselves and the rest of us. Given the high numbers, it seems that in New Hampshire, at least, even people who voted for Donald Trump are not quite the knuckle-dragging “anti-vaxers” as claimed by liberals.
The bad news, of course, was the frustration for thousands of people who were urged to sign up only to find an initially unresponsive site.
Even though Gov. Chris Sununu had said there was no reason to rush, given the number of slots available for the 50-and-older age group, people understandably wanted to make sure they were registered. So everyone tried to get through the door at once. Anxiety ensued.
VINI’s temporary problem also said something of the political times in which we live. Gov. Sununu was immediately denounced as a colossal failure. Look no further than the picture the governor Tweeted out just the day before the portal problem, showing himself soaking up some sun on a rare day off. How dare he?
Then there was state Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, proclaiming: “The governor’s inability to create a working, effective registration system is unacceptable.” That’s right, Rosenwald! Off with his head!