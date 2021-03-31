One of the things that we like best about New Hampshire is the sense of community that shows itself in times of need.
Last weekend, it did so with something called the “Nash Bash” held at the New England Dragway in Epping.
Nash Rogers is an eight-year-old Brentwood boy with a rare form of cancer. Jim Michaud of Epic Auto Sales organized a car and truck show to boost the boy’s spirits and to help with his wish to raise awareness of the problem of childhood cancer and the need for research funding.
The result: Thousands of people turned out to support Nash (named, by the way, for the old Nash automobile). Dozens of rare or souped-up vehicles turned out as well, many driving from hours away.
“It’s good to see a community kind of wrap their arms around doing something for a kid like this and raise awareness,” said Vermonter Benjamin Bushey, one of those car owners.
Durham car owner Michael Medeiros marveled at the turnout. It reminded him, he said, “of the old days, before us, of a barn-raising. All the neighbors came together.”