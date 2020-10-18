We have long been skeptical of the City of Nashua spending millions of taxpayer dollars in pursuit of creating a performing arts center out of the former Alec’s Shoe building in its downtown. The public demand for such a venue has always seemed faint, centered mostly with politicians who find it difficult to resist spending other people’s money. Indeed, a non-binding public referendum three years ago saw just half (51%) of respondents voting their support. And that was when the proposed price tag was a $15.5 million bond.
Fast forward to today and the estimated price is more than $25 million, including another $8 million in bonding, part of which will be so that arts center patrons don’t have to walk too far. The aldermen have OK’d a new parking garage complex for next door.
Ernest Jette, one of just three aldermen who objected to this latest money-grab, noted that “People were hardly overwhelmingly in favor” when the price tag was $15.5 million. “It doesn’t sound like a very good deal to me,” Jette said.
He may have something there. After the vote last week, we heard no reports of the people dancing for joy on Main Street. We can only hope that the center, if it is ever built, books a lot of tragicomedy pieces. The taxpayers are going to need a good laugh, and a cry or two, if they in fact can afford an evening out down the road.