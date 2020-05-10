Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess is right to put a freeze on filling any non-essential city positions. His city, and towns and cities throughout New Hampshire, need to do that and more this year.

“It is a difficult time, and nothing is absolutely clear,” the Nashua mayor said last week. Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic clobbered the economy, it is very uncertain when that economy will rebound and by how much.

Donchess’ call on the city side in Nashua was echoed by Nashua School Board member Paula Johnson. “I think we are at a time of real crisis here,” said Johnson, saying the school district also needs to consider freezing newly-created positions that have not been filled.

The Nashua school board did reduce its superintendent’s new budget. It still would mean a 2.25% increase over the last budget. Mayor Donchess and the aldermen will have to decide if that is realistic.

The Gate City is also going to need to be creative and conservative in dealing with a tentative firefighters’ contract that calls for raises that the city simply can’t afford right now. Alderman Ben Clemons is trying. He is looking at bonding the purchase of some vehicles and transferring cash in that account to the fire department.

Even so, the firefighters union may also have to be creative with how and when a new contract is paid for. Otherwise, the options are stark indeed.

