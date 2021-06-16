The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, decide who sits on the police commission.
Given the howls protesting the tax cap matter, we can see why citizens are wary of anything coming from City Hall these days. The bill conforming the tax cap to a court ruling was perfectly justifiable. We expect Gov. Chris Sununu will see that and sign the bill.
But Nashua is the only city in New Hampshire where the police commission is appointed not by local officials but by the governor and executive council. Mayor Jim Donchess would like to change that. He is pushing to have the question put to voters. The voters got to vote on a tax cap. They should be allowed to vote on the police commission question as well.