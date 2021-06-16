The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, decide who sits on the police commission.

Given the howls protesting the tax cap matter, we can see why citizens are wary of anything coming from City Hall these days. The bill conforming the tax cap to a court ruling was perfectly justifiable. We expect Gov. Chris Sununu will see that and sign the bill.

But Nashua is the only city in New Hampshire where the police commission is appointed not by local officials but by the governor and executive council. Mayor Jim Donchess would like to change that. He is pushing to have the question put to voters. The voters got to vote on a tax cap. They should be allowed to vote on the police commission question as well.

Friday, June 11, 2021
Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Bedford TikTok: Move along, nothing to see

The punishment (and attendant reeducation) of two Bedford police officers may have been a bit harsh for their offense but that’s difficult to determine. In fact, Chief John Bryfonski has not shed much light on l’affaire TikTok, in which two of his men using the video social platform apparent…

Our four vandals: NH delegation stymied?

Columnist George Will had a nice turn of phrase last week for what New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democrats nationally are up to with their attempt to nationalize elections. Will says it “reflects an appetite for constitutional vandalism.”

Sunday, June 06, 2021
Friday, June 04, 2021
Wednesday, June 02, 2021