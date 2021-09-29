A lot of Nashuans may be forgiven for assuming that the irreplaceable and irrepressible Ed Lecius had long since been named the Gate City’s Citizen of the Year. Turns out, he had not, but that changes on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as he is duly honored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.
Community leadership and continual devotion to Nashua’s betterment are keys to the honor. Ed Lecius checks those boxes, and more.
His was a regular and reliable radio news voice at WSMN and other stations, providing balanced and important information for his native city and the region. He worked for the chamber, became community policing coordinator for the Nashua Police Department, served as chairman of the fire commission, and chaired the parks and recreation advisory board.
Did we mention that he has been a member of the Lions Club for 50 years? Or that he served his state and country, working for Gov. John H. Sununu and then the President George H.W. Bush administration? He continues to give of his time and talents, serving on the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council.
The Lecius name is synonymous with Nashua civics and athletics, with Ed and his late dad broadcasting regularly from Holman Stadium.
Information on the Nov. 10 event is available at the chamber website, nashuachamber.com. Better hurry. We’re guessing a sellout.
