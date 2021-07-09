Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua parents who gathered outside before a recent school board meeting.

But as to that occasion, Rep. Stevens’ smearing was stellar. She has determined, based on a photograph of several smiling women, that they include “White supremacist freaks,” two of whom she called out as having values that “are hateful and destructive to Nashua.”

In the photo, to the left and a bit apart from the women, stands a man giving a hand signal lately associated with “White power.” The man, who looks oddly out of place, has his face completely covered and is wearing a “Proud Boys” tee-shirt. These slack-jawed “boys” have nothing at all of which to be proud, but it seems this one managed to sneak his way into the ladies’ photo. At least that’s the explanation given by parents Allison Dyer and Alicia Houston, who were at the school board meeting to protest continuation of mandatory student mask policies. Their insistence that the masked man “photobombed” their group picture, which had been posted online, means nothing to Rep. Stevens. She knows better than to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Stevens even knows that the man in the picture is “a White supremacist domestic terrorist.” No doubt she has reported him to the authorities?

Stevens may also know that the two women, one a Republican and one non-declared, are considering running for the Nashua school board. Might that be behind her intemperate charges, which Houston says have terrified her? We would like to think that such attacks don’t discourage good people from participating in public affairs, but the signs aren’t looking too good these days.

Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…

Walking back Biden: A fulltime job, it seems

The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spe…

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

‘Bipartisan Biden’: Such a deal we don’t need

If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be …

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Friday, June 25, 2021

NH pols in a tizzy: Take a deep breath

Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and…

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …