Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua parents who gathered outside before a recent school board meeting.
But as to that occasion, Rep. Stevens’ smearing was stellar. She has determined, based on a photograph of several smiling women, that they include “White supremacist freaks,” two of whom she called out as having values that “are hateful and destructive to Nashua.”
In the photo, to the left and a bit apart from the women, stands a man giving a hand signal lately associated with “White power.” The man, who looks oddly out of place, has his face completely covered and is wearing a “Proud Boys” tee-shirt. These slack-jawed “boys” have nothing at all of which to be proud, but it seems this one managed to sneak his way into the ladies’ photo. At least that’s the explanation given by parents Allison Dyer and Alicia Houston, who were at the school board meeting to protest continuation of mandatory student mask policies. Their insistence that the masked man “photobombed” their group picture, which had been posted online, means nothing to Rep. Stevens. She knows better than to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Stevens even knows that the man in the picture is “a White supremacist domestic terrorist.” No doubt she has reported him to the authorities?
Stevens may also know that the two women, one a Republican and one non-declared, are considering running for the Nashua school board. Might that be behind her intemperate charges, which Houston says have terrified her? We would like to think that such attacks don’t discourage good people from participating in public affairs, but the signs aren’t looking too good these days.