Nashua’s Board of Health vote this week recommending aldermen set a 9:30 nightly curfew for restaurants and bars was not surprising but still disappointing. We hope the aldermen were listening to citizens, including one who said it feels “like this is a knee-jerk reaction to do something because you don’t know what to do, and that is not how you solve problems like this.”
The curfew was in part offered out of a stated concern that without it, a similar order now in effect in Massachusetts would spark a horde of hungry and thirsty Bay Staters to come to the Gate City to spend their dollars and spread COVID-19. There seems scant evidence to back that claim but plenty of concern from businesses that such an arbitrary curfew would significantly hurt them without much of a health benefit.
A more measured approach was advocated by Alderman Michael O’Brien. A tiered response would be better, he said, suggesting that public health personnel visit the businesses to stress the importance of health protocols.
Too late for that, said Nashua public health director Bobbie Bagley. But since the aldermen won’t meet on this until next week, why not undertake O’Brien’s suggestion in the meantime?