Nashua made a good choice in selecting the local YMCA for the Gate City Light Award this year.
If ever there was a need for volunteer help, 2020 has been it. The Greater Nashua YMCA, with its many volunteers, certainly stepped up to meet the need.
It did so in several ways, including starting a program to help parents with the challenges of remote and hybrid learning in Nashua’s public schools. That learning ought to get back to full classroom learning as soon as possible. (See related editorial today.)
The Y not only helped parents with the learning challenges but also offered child care so that essential workers had a safe place for their kids while they were helping others.
The Y has hundreds of volunteers who donated more than 14,000 hours of service last year.
The Y no longer claims the religious link that was the impetus for the Young Men’s Christian Association when it was founded in the 19th century. But as the Light Award citation noted, its mission includes development of a healthy “spirit, mind and body.”
It so happens that the founder’s aim was “to put Christian principles into practice by developing a healthy body, mind, and spirit.”
Works for us.