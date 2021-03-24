Nashua’s business future looks brighter today with the announcement that Wendy Hunt is taking over as president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce. She starts her new job on Monday but from what we know of her, she’s already hard at it.
It has been a most challenging year for business, large and small. The COVID-19 pandemic devastated a lot of them and some didn’t survive. Many of those that did had their local chamber to lean on and, in a cliché of the day, those chambers had to “pivot” to help members.
Wendy Hunt did that with the Greater Merrimack-Souhegan Valley Chamber where her energy and innovative spirit has already left a positive mark. COVID-19 saw chambers like Hunt’s working to aid members through the new kinds of “networking” that had to rely on the virtual rather than the personal.
The Greater Nashua Chamber board gets kudos for a most successful CEO hunt.