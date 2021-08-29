Will the self-styled activists agitating for changing Nashua’s Police Commission also protest Mayor Jim Donchess’ brazen plans to spend taxpayer funds that could and should be used for tax relief?
Nashua’s budget surplus of a whopping $9 million might be an indication that the mayor and aldermen didn’t exactly do a stellar job of revenue guessing in the last budget. The city’s chief finance officer says that part of the surplus is because of a deliberate strategy to be “very conservative” in estimating what motor vehicle fees will bring in. “Once again, we were able to have a healthy surplus,” explains John Griffin.
It makes one wonder how much of the new budget also relies on such very conservative estimates. It also makes us wonder why the mayor and pals want to increase the tax rate by 4 percent rather than applying more of the surplus to lowering that rate. Donchess’ plan spends more than $5 million while applying just $4 million to tax relief.
Not everyone at City Hall is on board with this plan.
Alderwoman Elizabeth Lu, for one, wonders “why we are earmarking money ($30,000) for disc golf at this point.”
The disc item is small potatoes in an extensive shopping list of items but the principal is the same. Perennial taxpayer friend Fred Teeboom believes that instead of putting these funds in escrow for specific projects, they should be split between funds for true emergencies and the lowering of the tax rate.
But that seems to go against the grain at City Hall where the motto remains: If you’ve got it, spend it. Are those activists sure they want City Hall running the police commission too?
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.