Are school snow days a thing of the past? Not quite, despite predictions that the remote learning that came with COVID-19 would mean an end to mid-winter days off.
Monday’s storm canceled schools in much of the state, although a few did go remote. Some also cancelled Friday. Others had delayed openings.
School districts have long taken into account the winter weather by building into their calendars a few snow days. That’s so the school calendar won’t have to extend too far into June.
Too much bad weather, however, and the calendar is still shot.
A remedy for that would be to switch to remote. The benefits would be many. Student learning and retention wouldn’t be interrupted. The school year would end as scheduled. So why don’t more districts do this?
Manchester seems to have split the baby on the question. Five weather days are still built in to the school calendar, but the teachers’ contract now says that the first three are days off (“non-instructional” is the term used). After that, the school district may opt for remote learning.
With school vacations and individual holidays (and voting days in Manchester) already taking a lot out of the school year, any other “non-instructional” days ought to be a thing of the past.
