Never again: A major security fail

The lack of proper security at the U.S. Capitol last week was frightening and appalling. Some called Jan. 6 a day, like Pearl Harbor, that will live in infamy. We agree. It should also invoke the equally historic phrase of “never again.”
America was fortunate that the mob that defiled the Capitol was comprised only of slack-jawed, mouth-breathing louts. Imagine the toll had terrorist elements such as Al Qaeda used the occasion to infiltrate the mob. A “dirty bomb” in a satchel or an equally destructive biological agent could easily have caused many deaths and much destruction.
This was a security letdown that needs to be tracked down and fixed immediately. While the anger being directed towards President Donald Trump is understandable, spending any energy or time focused on his “removal” from office at this point is wasted. The man will be gone in little more than a week. His presence at the inauguration of Joe Biden will not be missed.
It would be tragic indeed if Washington’s and the nation’s preoccupation with Trump kept any resources and resolve away from fixing the security failings that allowed the vandals to storm the gates last Wednesday.