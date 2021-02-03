Welcome to the Manchester School District where the motto is: If the data don’t support your position, then just change the data.
That appears to be what Superintendent John Goldhardt is attempting to do in order to keep in the good graces of his bosses — Mayor Joyce Craig and her fellow school board members.
City parents and taxpayers may recall the shock and consternation from the Craig board when a recent study of school facilities showed that Manchester has too many facilities for way too few students. The study firm, MGT Consulting Group, recommended closing some schools and repurposing others to promote efficiency and save millions of dollars in maintenance costs.
This stunned the school board. Just a few years earlier it had paid for a similar study that showed the opposite and recommended redistricting to accommodate what it claimed was a growing student surge. That redistricting is still in process. (With school populations trending downward across the country, it may be that any local surge is or was a blip, not a baby boom.)
The board demanded that the new consultant verify its data. Which is what Supt. Goldhardt said MGT has now done, telling the board “I do believe their data is sound.”
OK, then. Facing a budget deficit, the district can begin a plan to consolidate, keeping those school facilities that are in the best condition, and start saving millions, yes?
Umm, maybe not. “However,” Goldhardt added, “we have to remember their data is based upon national standards for school capacity. Based upon your feedback, my understanding is this body wants MGT to use the Manchester school board capacity numbers.”
The Manchester School Board “capacity numbers” are apparently not based upon any national standards but something that Mayor Craig and, perhaps, the teachers’ union have in mind.
Craig, deep into doublespeak as the next election nears, claims that she and the school board are “ready to act and willing to act.”
“But,” says the mayor, “we need to make sure the action that we take is based on data that’s been proven accurate, and based on the goals that we want to obtain going forward.”
We would be happy to be proven wrong, but we’re guessing a key “goal” for Craig is to maintain if not increase the number of Manchester Education Association dues-paying members in advance of next November. If the data don’t fit that goal, well, bye-bye, data.