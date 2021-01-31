The Union Leader and Sunday News have been working with Citizens Bank for several years now on the bank’s Champion in Action program. The stories of the groups that benefit remind us that, collectively, we all benefit.
Last week, it was a Seacoast group that supplies food for those in need that is receiving a grant. It doesn’t get much more basic than that in terms of community benefit. With the pandemic, the need has been all the greater, with the Gather program seeing a 55 percent increase in the number of people served and a 63 percent increase in the amount of food.
Gather’s programs include its food pantry along with mobile programs for children, seniors, and homebound. It also taps volunteer interest with a Cooking 4 Community program that prepares meals for those who can’t cook or don’t have the wherewithal (think homeless).
What struck us about the Gather group, as it does about so much in New Hampshire, was summed up by its executive director. Deb Anthony said the people of this state always come through for their neighbors.
“There is an ethos here,” she said. “There is a culture. People want to take care of each other.”