The Union Leader and Sunday News have been working with Citizens Bank for several years now on the bank’s Champion in Action program. The stories of the groups that benefit remind us that, collectively, we all benefit.

Last week, it was a Seacoast group that supplies food for those in need that is receiving a grant. It doesn’t get much more basic than that in terms of community benefit. With the pandemic, the need has been all the greater, with the Gather program seeing a 55 percent increase in the number of people served and a 63 percent increase in the amount of food.

Gather’s programs include its food pantry along with mobile programs for children, seniors, and homebound. It also taps volunteer interest with a Cooking 4 Community program that prepares meals for those who can’t cook or don’t have the wherewithal (think homeless).

What struck us about the Gather group, as it does about so much in New Hampshire, was summed up by its executive director. Deb Anthony said the people of this state always come through for their neighbors.

“There is an ethos here,” she said. “There is a culture. People want to take care of each other.”

Sunday, January 31, 2021
Friday, January 29, 2021
Editorials

Marijuana’s mammon: How much is in the pot?

Marijuana for medicinal purposes has been sanctioned in New Hampshire. Possession of small amounts of pot has been decriminalized. But that’s not enough for some people. They want it sold over the counter like candy and they have a humdinger of an argument for it: more money.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Editorials

As you like it: Show some ID or just enroll

We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Editorials

Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…

Friday, January 22, 2021
Editorials

Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Editorials

Speaker Packard's challenge: A lesson from Teddy Roosevelt

  • Updated

The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Editorials

Slow flu: A bit of good news

It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.

Editorials

Assaulting your right to know

New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Editorials

Get back to school: Excuses are wearing thin

Asked at his press conference last Thursday why teachers aren’t getting first priority for vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that teachers deal with the age group least susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19. He also said that if a teacher is age 65 or over, or has serious health conditi…