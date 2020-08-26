Over the past week we have featured stories of Granite Staters who risked their lives to save, or attempt to save, the life of another. These stories are part of the annual New Hampshire Hero Awards.

The Hero Awards are presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader with the generous support of Citizens Bank. The awards were first presented in 1966 and hundreds have been honored for their heroic efforts in the years since.

This year’s group of heroes is an inspiring bunch. From everyday citizens to professional first responders, they risked their lives pulling victims from burning cars or rescuing them from drowning in lakes.

In the case of Cannon Mountain lift maintenance supervisor Bob Daniels, featured in last Tuesday’s edition, he rescued a young visitor from drowning in a swollen brook up on the mountain.

A drowning death on Cannon Mountain would have been a recorded first, but luckily Bob was there to pull him out. When asked about his feat, Mr. Daniels displayed the humility that is incredibly common in these individuals. “I would hope it’s something anyone would do,” was his response.

New Hampshire is lucky to be blessed with so many who will put everything on the line , often for complete strangers. More than a dozen will be honored at noon this Friday. The event will be held as a “drive in” at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. This will allow for lots of social distancing. After risking their lives to save another these heroes will not have to risk the coronavirus.

Police transparency: A push in the right direction

Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.

Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.