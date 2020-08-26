Over the past week we have featured stories of Granite Staters who risked their lives to save, or attempt to save, the life of another. These stories are part of the annual New Hampshire Hero Awards.
The Hero Awards are presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader with the generous support of Citizens Bank. The awards were first presented in 1966 and hundreds have been honored for their heroic efforts in the years since.
This year’s group of heroes is an inspiring bunch. From everyday citizens to professional first responders, they risked their lives pulling victims from burning cars or rescuing them from drowning in lakes.
In the case of Cannon Mountain lift maintenance supervisor Bob Daniels, featured in last Tuesday’s edition, he rescued a young visitor from drowning in a swollen brook up on the mountain.
A drowning death on Cannon Mountain would have been a recorded first, but luckily Bob was there to pull him out. When asked about his feat, Mr. Daniels displayed the humility that is incredibly common in these individuals. “I would hope it’s something anyone would do,” was his response.
New Hampshire is lucky to be blessed with so many who will put everything on the line , often for complete strangers. More than a dozen will be honored at noon this Friday. The event will be held as a “drive in” at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. This will allow for lots of social distancing. After risking their lives to save another these heroes will not have to risk the coronavirus.