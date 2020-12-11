Coming without warning as it did, this week’s death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch is a particularly difficult blow for his family, friends, and his many colleagues in politics and government to absorb.
Our own former Union Leader colleague, Drew Cline, summed it up well Wednesday night when he wrote of Hinch: “He was a gentleman of cheer and goodwill, a smile and a hearty greeting always at the ready. Lost right when his friendly, open-handed leadership would have added a certain brightness to a rapidly darkening winter.”
New Hampshire will never get to see how Speaker Hinch would wield the gavel that he won from his House colleagues only a week ago. Cline’s reference to the man’s style of leadership is particularly apt, as Hinch would have been leading a 400-member House with fractious factions and shrill partisanship.
Hinch was himself a solid party man, and eager to assume leadership as his Republicans once again take over the House as well as the state Senate. He was also a respecter of different points of view and someone who tried to bring consensus to issues where others favored confrontation.
Perhaps this was in part because of Hinch’s background in his home community of Merrimack where he served in many roles: board of selectmen, town budget, zoning, and library development. He was also one of those solid citizens who worked to better things through such groups as the Lions, Rotary, and the chamber of commerce. Our cities and towns, indeed our nation, need such people if we are to continue as a great and good nation.
Last week in Durham, Dick Hinch told the House that his door would always be open to them. Alas, the good Lord has chosen now as the time to open His door to Dick Hinch. May he rest in peace.