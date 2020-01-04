The good news: New Hampshire gained, if slightly, in population in the last year.
The bad news: More people died in New Hampshire than were born here in 2019. That’s the third year in a row that has happened.
It is not a good trend.
The U.S. population overall grew by just 1.5%, the lowest growth rate since 1918. Overpopulation doesn’t seem to be a problem.
A Union Leader story on the state’s slight population growth attributed it to people moving here from elsewhere.
It noted that we count on that in-migration in order to supply growing companies with workers. But with such tiny overall U.S. population growth, we are all competing for a shrinking pool.
As a Sunday News story two weeks ago noted, Vermont’s idea of the way to compete has been to PAY people to move there. And how has that worked out for the Green Mountain State?
An audit of the program was not kind.
It said, in a nutshell, that it was a colossal waste of money.
The lesson for New Hampshire? Keep doing what we are doing, which is to keep a lid on taxes while being as business-friendly as makes sense, i.e., keeping government small and accessible.
That is easier said than done as liberal lawmakers keep pushing for all manner of Big-Brother-knows-best legislation in Concord.
Fans of our live free or die philosophy need to do more than show it on their license plates.
They need to choose their elected representatives carefully.