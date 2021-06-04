Regrettably, the New Hampshire House did not pass Right To Work legislation on Thursday. It should have done so.

As the state competes with its neighbors and the country for jobs and new businesses in an era of shrinking workforces and foolish government subsidies, the Granite State could have stood out as the only state in New England to ban coercive labor union rules that all but mandate that an individual become a union member.

That is hardly the Live Free or Die philosophy, as the Wall Street Journal noted earlier this week. Right to Work, it said, would add to our competitive advantage of being the only state in the entire Northeast with no income tax.

New Hampshire would have joined 27 states that allow workers to choose whether to belong to a union.

Even Michigan, home to pro-union Detroit, is among them. Those states have significantly outpaced union-mandate states in private sector employment growth in the last decade.

The only growth area for unionization, and it is a big one, is in the public sector. But even there, the courts have ruled that workers cannot be compelled to join a union. New Hampshire shouldn’t allow it either.

 
Friday, May 28, 2021

A good story: A plus for Manchester police

We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Suffer the children: Ending late-term abortion

New Hampshire’s Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should “follow the science” when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.