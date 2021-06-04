Regrettably, the New Hampshire House did not pass Right To Work legislation on Thursday. It should have done so.
As the state competes with its neighbors and the country for jobs and new businesses in an era of shrinking workforces and foolish government subsidies, the Granite State could have stood out as the only state in New England to ban coercive labor union rules that all but mandate that an individual become a union member.
That is hardly the Live Free or Die philosophy, as the Wall Street Journal noted earlier this week. Right to Work, it said, would add to our competitive advantage of being the only state in the entire Northeast with no income tax.
New Hampshire would have joined 27 states that allow workers to choose whether to belong to a union.
Even Michigan, home to pro-union Detroit, is among them. Those states have significantly outpaced union-mandate states in private sector employment growth in the last decade.
The only growth area for unionization, and it is a big one, is in the public sector. But even there, the courts have ruled that workers cannot be compelled to join a union. New Hampshire shouldn’t allow it either.