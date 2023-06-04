If you only listen to the many talking heads you might presume, as they have, that the 2024 presidential race is a done deal. This would be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, also known as the most disappointing sequel since Caddyshack II.
Despite many reports of its demise, New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary is alive and well. We have been glad to see national TV news doing liveshots on Elm Street and candidates known and unknown crisscrossing the state. Even the CNN town hall with Mr. Trump, however poorly executed it may have been, took place in New Hampshire.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.
Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.