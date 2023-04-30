If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.

If you would like to get out of the house, “Introduction to Video Production” will be a hands-on class Tuesday evenings from May 16 to June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Concord Community Television Studios. Take the class and the next time you Tweet, TikTock or Twitch, it is likely to sound better, look good, and you may get your point across more effectively.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Pot holes: Paying the green man

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.

Tuck triumph: Record DeSantis rake

The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Biopower bucks: Boon or boondoggle?

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.

Another Easter: Eastern Orthodox holy day

A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.

Friday, April 14, 2023

NH Senate’s job: There is no free lunch

State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sunday, April 09, 2023