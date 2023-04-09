We have noted before that the person charged with overseeing the myriad of issues that factor in to the problem ought to be in the mayor’s office, not the fire department. But does it really need a separate department, which will surely grow to cost more taxpayer money with no guarantee that it will solve or even better address the issues?
Changing the proposed name from a Department of Homeless Initiatives to a Housing Stability Department isn’t going to make much difference. If anything, the former name is clearer as to its purpose. We don’t think either one is likely to deter officials in other communities from shipping Manchester their residents in need of housing and costly social services.
With several mayoral candidates starting their own campaigns, the big issues, including homelessness, crime, and schools, ought to be front and center. The candidates need to outline their positions with specificity, including costs. Perhaps a spirited and informed exchange of plans and ideas will give the Queen City something that has been sorely lacking with the incumbent.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”