We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 campaigns will be the baseline.
No doubt people will come at this from their own political perspective. But try to look beyond the “R” or “D” or other party designation. Just examine the statement itself.
For example, our inclination is to support conservative political candidates whenever possible. But that doesn’t prevent us from considering a statement by Republican congressional nominee Matt Mowers regarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Rep Chris Pappas.
Like a zillion other political figures from both sides of the aisle, Rep. Pappas issued an email statement of condolences upon hearing of the death of the Supreme Court justice.
But someone handling Pappas’ campaign put Ginsburg’s name in the “sender” field. The error was soon corrected, but not quickly enough.
So fast did the Mowers’ camp jump on this that we wouldn’t be surprised if limbs were broken during the leap.
Mowers called the email address error a disgusting political stunt that had caused him to lose “all respect for Chris Pappas.”
Indeed, we are told that the act shook poor Mr. Mowers “to my core.”
Mowers’ release didn’t explain what Pappas was to gain from his supposed “poor judgment and thoughtless actions.” Perhaps there will be a follow-up release.
Meantime, this statement is very much in the running for what we are tentatively calling the “Mowie” award.