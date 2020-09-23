We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 campaigns will be the baseline.

No doubt people will come at this from their own political perspective. But try to look beyond the “R” or “D” or other party designation. Just examine the statement itself.

For example, our inclination is to support conservative political candidates whenever possible. But that doesn’t prevent us from considering a statement by Republican congressional nominee Matt Mowers regarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Rep Chris Pappas.

Like a zillion other political figures from both sides of the aisle, Rep. Pappas issued an email statement of condolences upon hearing of the death of the Supreme Court justice.

But someone handling Pappas’ campaign put Ginsburg’s name in the “sender” field. The error was soon corrected, but not quickly enough.

So fast did the Mowers’ camp jump on this that we wouldn’t be surprised if limbs were broken during the leap.

Mowers called the email address error a disgusting political stunt that had caused him to lose “all respect for Chris Pappas.”

Indeed, we are told that the act shook poor Mr. Mowers “to my core.”

Mowers’ release didn’t explain what Pappas was to gain from his supposed “poor judgment and thoughtless actions.” Perhaps there will be a follow-up release.

Meantime, this statement is very much in the running for what we are tentatively calling the “Mowie” award.

Sunday, September 20, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Editorials

Refreshing news: Mittersill a boon

A bit of good news amidst the ongoing worries over a pandemic, drought, and political tomfoolery came in our Monday business section report on a Mittersill ski project in Franconia Notch.

Editorials

Laurie list: A matter of public trust

Today the New Hampshire Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a case regarding release of the so called “Laurie List” or more formally the “Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.”

Sunday, September 13, 2020
Editorials

Joseph Pepe: A loss for CMC

The news of the pending retirement of Catholic Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Pepe is bittersweet. He richly deserves time to spend with his family and we wish him all the best, but his departure (next June) will be a big loss for CMC.

Friday, September 11, 2020
Editorials

September 11th: May we never forget

It has been 19 years since Sept. 11, 2001, seared into America’s soul a terrible reminder that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. If the United States is to remain that land of liberty, it must always be on guard, in big ways and small, against those who would deny us our freedom.

Editorials

USS Thresher: The People deserve truth

In April of 1963 the USS Thresher departed the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for dive trials following an overhaul. The nuclear-powered boat launched as the fastest and quietest sub in the depths of the Cold War.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Editorials

Slim pickings: Little to turn out for Tuesday

Primary elections are coming up on Tuesday. With no serious opposition, the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation awaits Republican foes in November. The same holds for Gov. Chris Sununu, who awaits a Democratic opponent. But judging from the primary campaigns thus far, there isn’t a…

Editorials

Presidential debates: Scully a solid choice

Presidential debates are often more memorable for their fluff or gaffes rather than their substance. John F. Kennedy looked healthier than Richard Nixon (even though it was JFK who had an undisclosed chronic disease).