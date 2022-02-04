But it’s a loss for the New Hampshire Department of Justice, where Young has excelled for the last three decades.
Young would have made a fine attorney general for the state. She has a tough, no-nonsense view of justice, mixed with a caring for the victims of crime and a tireless devotion to getting cases prosecuted and justice meted out.
Young was sometimes too guarded for our liking in sharing information with the press and public but she made herself available and explained her positions.
One thing Young has not been is political. Since she has been nominated by Biden, we are guessing there is a “D” in her makeup; but we expect that won’t matter in her new role. We wish her the best in it.
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.