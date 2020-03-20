As New Hampshire gets a bit more used to the new normal of life during the COVID-19 crisis, businesses, the state, and the public are making some progress.

More stores are announcing special hours where only the elderly are allowed to shop. (We would normally object to the term “elderly” beginning at age 60, but if it means first dibs on the toilet paper aisle, we can get behind it.)

We suspect more stores will set aside such times, which need not be in addition to regular hours. In the 2012 U.S. Census 18.9% of New Hampshire was 60 or older, and that’s projected to have increased to more than 21% today.

As for the state, we hope that public officials will continue to learn that more, rather than less, information is important to having the public on its side.

It is absurd for public health officials to claim that privacy rules prevent them from saying where positive-testing individuals live. We can only tell you the county, officials insist.

That seems to have changed regarding some locales, Manchester and Nashua for instance. It ought to change for all. Saying a positive-testing individual is from Goffstown or Colebrook isn’t going to identify the person but it would help the public to better understand how this contagion is spreading.

Indeed, New Hampshire hospitals, businesses, and colleges have all reported on cases within their purview. Are they all breaking the law?

The absurdity of the state’s position was further illustrated in a bizarre news release about a positive-testing individual who had been at the Manchester DMV office. It noted that the woman had been there on March 2nd through the 5th and again on March 10 — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The state wouldn’t say what the woman was doing there for all that time, leaving the public to speculate that either there were some unbelievably long lines at DMV that week, or the woman was doing some work for DMV. But, shhh, that’s a state secret.

Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.