As New Hampshire gets a bit more used to the new normal of life during the COVID-19 crisis, businesses, the state, and the public are making some progress.
More stores are announcing special hours where only the elderly are allowed to shop. (We would normally object to the term “elderly” beginning at age 60, but if it means first dibs on the toilet paper aisle, we can get behind it.)
We suspect more stores will set aside such times, which need not be in addition to regular hours. In the 2012 U.S. Census 18.9% of New Hampshire was 60 or older, and that’s projected to have increased to more than 21% today.
As for the state, we hope that public officials will continue to learn that more, rather than less, information is important to having the public on its side.
It is absurd for public health officials to claim that privacy rules prevent them from saying where positive-testing individuals live. We can only tell you the county, officials insist.
That seems to have changed regarding some locales, Manchester and Nashua for instance. It ought to change for all. Saying a positive-testing individual is from Goffstown or Colebrook isn’t going to identify the person but it would help the public to better understand how this contagion is spreading.
Indeed, New Hampshire hospitals, businesses, and colleges have all reported on cases within their purview. Are they all breaking the law?
The absurdity of the state’s position was further illustrated in a bizarre news release about a positive-testing individual who had been at the Manchester DMV office. It noted that the woman had been there on March 2nd through the 5th and again on March 10 — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
The state wouldn’t say what the woman was doing there for all that time, leaving the public to speculate that either there were some unbelievably long lines at DMV that week, or the woman was doing some work for DMV. But, shhh, that’s a state secret.