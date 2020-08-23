It’s probably a good thing for Joe Biden that he spoke to the Democratic National Convention after Brayden Harrington and not before. If Brayden had gone last on Thursday night, the nominee’s proficient and solid speech would not have packed quite the punch.
Brayden is a 13-year-old Concord boy who stutters, as he noted in his remarks. And he did stutter a bit during his speech, which had many in the home audience rooting all the more for him.
Twitter and other social media were immediately abuzz about the teenager’s remarkable poise and courage in appearing before a national audience. He explained how he had met Biden during the New Hampshire primary campaign last winter. (So much for the claim that Biden doesn’t care for the Granite State.)
Biden, a stutterer himself, not only took time to talk with Brayden but also showed the boy how he marks up his own prepared remarks with pauses in order to best his speech issues. Brayden showed the audience his own remarks with similar break lines Thursday night.
It was a bravura performance by the youngster. He should be proud. We know New Hampshire is.