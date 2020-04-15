A superior court opinion on New Hampshire voting eligibility last week was, in our humble opinion, incorrect. But we disagree that Judge David Anderson’s ruling was made because he is a “Democrat-nominated judge,” in the words of a GOP partisan.
Such knee-jerk reaction is par for the course these days, which is too bad. The integrity of New Hampshire’s courts is something important to protect for all citizens. Without proof of a judge’s partisanship (and we haven’t seen it in Judge Anderson’s work), that integrity ought not be questioned.
What is worthy of questioning is just what the judge found in state law that is unfair and unequal in requiring prospective New Hampshire voters to show proof that they are, indeed, New Hampshire residents qualified to vote here.
The argument that the law blocks college students from voting is just nonsense. Students who live in other states can vote in those states. Students who live in New Hampshire may vote here. (“Live” as in intending to permanently reside here, not just during school months.)
The judge also cited the “homeless” as being unfairly burdened by the law. We were unaware that the “homeless” were demanding their right to vote but we expect town and city welfare officials can vouch for where an individual last availed himself of public services.
A majority of states require that those who register to vote provide some sort of proof that they do in fact live in that state and are thus eligible to vote there. That is all that the recent New Hampshire law requires.
We trust that the state attorney general will appeal last week’s ruling to the state Supreme Court. And we trust the high court will decide the case on its merits, and not on whether its justices were appointed by someone with an “R” or a “D” next to their name.