A superior court opinion on New Hampshire voting eligibility last week was, in our humble opinion, incorrect. But we disagree that Judge David Anderson’s ruling was made because he is a “Democrat-nominated judge,” in the words of a GOP partisan.

Such knee-jerk reaction is par for the course these days, which is too bad. The integrity of New Hampshire’s courts is something important to protect for all citizens. Without proof of a judge’s partisanship (and we haven’t seen it in Judge Anderson’s work), that integrity ought not be questioned.

What is worthy of questioning is just what the judge found in state law that is unfair and unequal in requiring prospective New Hampshire voters to show proof that they are, indeed, New Hampshire residents qualified to vote here.

The argument that the law blocks college students from voting is just nonsense. Students who live in other states can vote in those states. Students who live in New Hampshire may vote here. (“Live” as in intending to permanently reside here, not just during school months.)

The judge also cited the “homeless” as being unfairly burdened by the law. We were unaware that the “homeless” were demanding their right to vote but we expect town and city welfare officials can vouch for where an individual last availed himself of public services.

A majority of states require that those who register to vote provide some sort of proof that they do in fact live in that state and are thus eligible to vote there. That is all that the recent New Hampshire law requires.

We trust that the state attorney general will appeal last week’s ruling to the state Supreme Court. And we trust the high court will decide the case on its merits, and not on whether its justices were appointed by someone with an “R” or a “D” next to their name.

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Editorials

Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Editorials

Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Editorials

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Editorials

World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Editorials

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

Friday, April 03, 2020
Editorials

About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Editorials

Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.