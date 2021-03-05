New Hampshire now has a new chief justice, Gordon McDonald having been sworn in on Thursday. Congratulations and best wishes are in order for him and best of luck to both the court and the public as we wade/swim/slog our way through often contentious and legally torturous times.

MacDonald should do well. Long before serving as state attorney general and in private practice, he gained experience clerking for another New Hampshireman, U.S. District Court of Appeals Judge Norman Stahl, and then working for U.S. Sen. Gordon Humphrey. MacDonald is known as both bright and collegial, qualities much in need these days.

A word here, too, about Associate Justice Gary Hicks, who has ably led a four-member state high court during the long time it took for MacDonald to be confirmed. Hicks possesses many of the same qualities as MacDonald: bright and collegial for two. It is telling that despite having an even number (four) on the bench during the last year-plus, the court was able to carry on.

One thing that ought to be changed regarding the court is something not in its hands but those of the people and the legislative branch: the mandatory retirement of justices at age 70. The court has lost good members to that arbitrary and outdated number, including Linda Dalianis and Robert Lynn. Justice Hicks is just three years away from having to step down.

The constitution should be changed to reflect today’s longer lifespans. It could include a review process for justices at 70 and beyond, but showing the door to productive, experienced justices seems a waste.

 
