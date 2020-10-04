Gov. Chris Sununu used to run the family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort, so naturally he knows nothing about the ski business and should be kept far, far away from any state decisions regarding New Hampshire skiing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

So claims the New Hampshire Democratic Party, which is leaning so far out over its skis that it is in danger of permanently hurting itself.

As with other business areas, the Economic Reopening Task Force established to deal with the virus has tackled issues dealing with the upcoming ski season. It endorsed a Ski NH plan and has sent that plan on to the governor and state public health officials for final review.

If items in that plan were unique to Waterville, (none has been reported) then the Democrats might have a point about Sununu’s level of oversight. Otherwise, in a state that depends on ski operations and related business for much of our economy, having a governor with a broad knowledge of the ski industry is most fortunate.

The Democrats, of course, do have a broad knowledge of state ethics rules, one of which prohibits the disclosure of a complaint before it is reviewed by an ethics panel. They got their knuckles rapped for pulling such a stunt against Gov. Sununu three years ago.

Lesson learned? Nope. They released their latest complaint to the press, including this newspaper, even before filing it.

Sunday, October 04, 2020
Editorials

Brendan Burns, RIP: City asst. chief made a difference

Our sympathies here at the Sunday News and Union Leader this weekend are with the family, friends and colleagues of Assistant Manchester Fire Chief Brendan Burns. Indeed, we think that sentiment is shared throughout Manchester as well as in his boyhood hometown of Merrimack and in Londonderr…

Friday, October 02, 2020
Editorials

Birthdays not enough? Bonus homage for progeny

As for holidays and the like, both “sons” and “daughters” days snuck up on us this year. Actually, that’s not true. Having been blissfully unaware of this latest “days” business until it crossed our Facebook pages this week, it was less a sneak attack than a complete gobsmack.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Editorials

Hypocrisy in spades: Shocker: Politics trumps principle

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judici…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Editorials

Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Editorials

New political trophy: We have a frontrunner for 'Mowie'

We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 ca…

Sunday, September 20, 2020