Gov. Chris Sununu used to run the family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort, so naturally he knows nothing about the ski business and should be kept far, far away from any state decisions regarding New Hampshire skiing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
So claims the New Hampshire Democratic Party, which is leaning so far out over its skis that it is in danger of permanently hurting itself.
As with other business areas, the Economic Reopening Task Force established to deal with the virus has tackled issues dealing with the upcoming ski season. It endorsed a Ski NH plan and has sent that plan on to the governor and state public health officials for final review.
If items in that plan were unique to Waterville, (none has been reported) then the Democrats might have a point about Sununu’s level of oversight. Otherwise, in a state that depends on ski operations and related business for much of our economy, having a governor with a broad knowledge of the ski industry is most fortunate.
The Democrats, of course, do have a broad knowledge of state ethics rules, one of which prohibits the disclosure of a complaint before it is reviewed by an ethics panel. They got their knuckles rapped for pulling such a stunt against Gov. Sununu three years ago.
Lesson learned? Nope. They released their latest complaint to the press, including this newspaper, even before filing it.