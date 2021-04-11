With Republicans now claiming a more conservative legislative direction in Concord, we wonder why they didn’t put a quick stop to another government-building bureaucracy.
Something called the “Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development” was up and running as of this spring with a new director. The office (no doubt a staff will be included) is going to integrate New Hampshire tourism with economic initiatives. It will “support New Hampshire’s diverse outdoor economy and connect our state’s world class outdoor assets to broad economic development strategies such as workforce and business recruitment.”
Apparently, this economy and its assets are broke and need to be fixed. State offices that already deal with tourism and business development must not be doing a proper job of things. What rot.
New Hampshire’s outdoors and tourism have been doing quite well for, oh, the last century or two. People who visit here tend to come back. Sometimes they even bring their businesses with them.
As for “economic development strategies,” one of the best New Hampshire has is its low taxes, based in part on a small government.
Keep growing government by adding bureaucrats and one day soon we’ll be known for the New Hampshire Disadvantage.