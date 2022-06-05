One of the many things that makes New Hampshire a special place is the variety and strength of its nonprofit community. And key to that community’s success is the individual and business support that nonprofits receive. Without the community, there would be far fewer non-profit organizations and our state would be the poorer for it.
A fairly new tradition and a great way for individuals and businesses to support their favorite organizations is the annual 24 hours of New Hampshire Gives. Don’t look now, but this year’s effort is this week. From Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. until Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m., nonprofits look for your support.
You may have a favorite (or several). Ours include Boys and Girls Clubs, NH Civics, and the Nackey S. Loeb School.
If you are looking to broaden your support for the groups that help New Hampshire, you can go to NHGives.org overseen by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits. There is a menu of nonprofits there, along with other useful information.
