Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.
No doubt there will be much more public reaction in the days and weeks ahead and no doubt Gov. Chris Sununu, who seems to have a pretty good ear for such things, will be listening and adjusting accordingly.
He must also keep watching the health numbers to make sure the “reopening” doesn’t put us in a worse place than we have been. Now is an especially important time for all of us to continue to exercise restraint and abide by the rules of social distancing and good hygiene.
Individuals who disagree with the rules and regulations have ways and means to make themselves heard that need not require gathering in tight bunches on the State House lawn. If they insist on doing so, let them at least take a page from the newly-reformed Vice President Mike Pence and wear a mask.