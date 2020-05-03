Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

No doubt there will be much more public reaction in the days and weeks ahead and no doubt Gov. Chris Sununu, who seems to have a pretty good ear for such things, will be listening and adjusting accordingly.

He must also keep watching the health numbers to make sure the “reopening” doesn’t put us in a worse place than we have been. Now is an especially important time for all of us to continue to exercise restraint and abide by the rules of social distancing and good hygiene.

Individuals who disagree with the rules and regulations have ways and means to make themselves heard that need not require gathering in tight bunches on the State House lawn. If they insist on doing so, let them at least take a page from the newly-reformed Vice President Mike Pence and wear a mask.

Sunday, May 03, 2020
Editorials

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Editorials

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Editorials

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.

Editorials

A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

Friday, April 24, 2020
Editorials

More 'shovel-ready?' Nothing but big spenders in D.C.

Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either reque…

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Editorials

A 'Right-to-Know' win: Good SAU call by Judge Wageling

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Friday, April 17, 2020
Editorials

COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…