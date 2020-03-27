The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone ever heard of “GoFundMe.”

There are the “sewing champions,” as writer Kimberly Houghton called them in her story about the Bedford Sewing Battalion. It’s a group that has rallied to make surgical masks (more than 300 in the first 48 hours) for medical workers. Locally-headquartered Primary Bank has stepped up to help buy supplies.

Likewise, the Merrimack Mask Sewing Effort has formed to meet the challenge.

There are the toilet paper heroes, too. In Berlin, the call was heard at Gorham Paper and Tissue, which is operating on an around-the-clock basis to meet the needs of area nursing homes and the public.

Farther south, Pete’s Toilet Rentals owner Dan Smart was in Kingston this week giving rolls away to seniors. His business is still operating despite the virus but he just found it very rewarding to help out.

In case you missed it, Gov. Chris Sununu reminded people of the online www.VolunteerNH.org, which is coordinating those who wish to volunteer. A new site to help match retired health pros with needs is at www.nhresponds.org. And www.nheconomy.com/ppehelp can aid companies that have the means to make and deliver medical supplies.

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.