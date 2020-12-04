If transparency is to be observed by the people’s representatives in Concord — as it should be — the new Republican leadership will need to up its game a bit.
New House Speaker Dick Hinch was less than candid on the matter of members of his GOP caucus coming down with COVID-19 after attending a party meeting in Manchester. “Less than candid” here being defined as not breathing a word of the matter until it was disclosed by news media. Even then, Hinch wasn’t exactly forthcoming.
How many members have the virus? Hinch wouldn’t say, claiming this was “private and personal health information” and he was thus not at liberty to discuss “details, numbers, or names.”
We didn’t expect names, although one would think that people in such public positions would themselves want to alert their public.
But refusing to say how many legislators were affected is inexcusable and precisely the opposite of the kind of information the public needs in order to accurately assess the progression of the illness.
Democrats were correct to call out Hinch on this. Even though several of their party were with Republican leaders on Monday, Hinch declined to tell them of the outbreak.
That’s bad; and it left the public to assume that the undisclosed outbreak was behind the decision to have the legislature’s organizing day held outside. That was chalked up to the usual “out of an abundance of caution” line.
How about legislative leaders exercise an abundance of caution this session by keeping the public fully informed?