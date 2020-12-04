If transparency is to be observed by the people’s representatives in Concord — as it should be — the new Republican leadership will need to up its game a bit.

New House Speaker Dick Hinch was less than candid on the matter of members of his GOP caucus coming down with COVID-19 after attending a party meeting in Manchester. “Less than candid” here being defined as not breathing a word of the matter until it was disclosed by news media. Even then, Hinch wasn’t exactly forthcoming.

How many members have the virus? Hinch wouldn’t say, claiming this was “private and personal health information” and he was thus not at liberty to discuss “details, numbers, or names.”

We didn’t expect names, although one would think that people in such public positions would themselves want to alert their public.

But refusing to say how many legislators were affected is inexcusable and precisely the opposite of the kind of information the public needs in order to accurately assess the progression of the illness.

Democrats were correct to call out Hinch on this. Even though several of their party were with Republican leaders on Monday, Hinch declined to tell them of the outbreak.

That’s bad; and it left the public to assume that the undisclosed outbreak was behind the decision to have the legislature’s organizing day held outside. That was chalked up to the usual “out of an abundance of caution” line.

How about legislative leaders exercise an abundance of caution this session by keeping the public fully informed?

Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Editorials

Rules for schools: Not same as 'community spread'

New Hampshire public schools that have managed to keep their doors open this fall need to remain that way. Those that have fallen back to remote mode ought to return to classrooms as soon as possible. To help make that happen, it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu and Dept. of Education Commissi…

Sunday, November 29, 2020
Editorials

The Sorry Seven: No conservatives in this bunch

Seven state legislators who have resolved to impeach Gov. Chris Sununu in the midst of a pandemic are giving the term “conservative” a bad name. They were so described in news stories last week. No doubt that’s how they think of themselves. But attempting to nullify an overwhelming vote of t…

Friday, November 27, 2020
Editorials

A chance for charters: New legislature should see to it

One benefit of the recent elections ought to be the long overdue acceptance of a federal grant (i.e., taxpayer money) to explore and expand public charter school options throughout New Hampshire. The repeated rejection of these funds that the state Department of Education has sought for more…

Editorials

Helping small business: Saturday offers deals galore

No doubt readers today are still digging their way through either Thanksgiving leftovers and/or the extra-large holiday newspaper we served up earlier this week. The edition has ideas aplenty for the Christmas shopping that lies directly ahead.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Editorials

Timely mask order: Sununu does not surprise

The statewide mask order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu late last week should come as no surprise. Anyone who has paid attention knows Sununu has moved decisively on dealing with COVID-19 when he believes action is warranted. It is one of the main reasons he was just re-elected by such a wide margin.

Editorials

Homeless spending: Listing the dollars and cents

The staggering amount of taxpayer money that has been spent on the related problems of homelessness, drug abuse and mental illness in New Hampshire is mind-numbing. In his answer to a letter from mayors (including Manchester’s Joyce Craig), Gov. Chris Sununu provides an outline of such expen…

Editorials

Bill Gardner's task: He needs to write it all down

It is good to read that Secretary of State William Gardner will stand for another term. His record for New Hampshire speaks for itself as one of uncompromising service and integrity above partisan politics. Our most recent election process, standing as it does in stark relief to challenges a…

Friday, November 20, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Editorials

Stay off the grass: Fish and Game's TV turn

It seems ironic that the New Hampshire couple upset with the producers of the North Woods Law TV program for allegedly invading their privacy are in fact bringing notoriety on themselves with their lawsuit. It puts us in mind of the fellow who killed his parents and then begged for the court…

Courts

No reflection on you: Keeping safe after dark

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department will have its hands full as the seasons change and the nights get longer. No doubt its officers will be dealing with road kill as deer, in particular, roam about as winter approaches.

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Editorials

Party hacks, always: GOP needs a rebuild

Republican Party hacks across the country were willing enablers of Donald Trump even as his own self-interests did damage to a once-proud Republican philosophy. They did so precisely because they are political hacks first, last, and always.

Editorials

Helping in a tough year: Santa Fund auction this week

The Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army would normally be kicking things off with a thank-you luncheon at about this time of year. That can’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is also putting an added strain on the families the Santa Fund helps to serve.